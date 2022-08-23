Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Driver in fatal bicycle crash pleads guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

Brett Alan Matthews
Brett Alan Matthews(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck in a fatal crash involving a bicyclist pled guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired. The court gave Matthews a probationary sentence, and the case concluded on Monday, August 22.

The crash occurred near Mayfaire at around 9:25 p.m. on October 26, 2018. According to court documents, Brett Matthews was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck down Gregory Road and planned to make a left turn on to Banbury Lane. He says he didn’t see anyone, made the turn and crashed into the bicyclist, 34-year-old William Batson. Batson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew’s passengers didn’t see what happened, and he admitted to drinking a couple beers a few hours ago at dinner. The responding Wilmington Police Department officer in the case “immediately” smelled alcohol when he approached Matthews after the crash; his BAC test result was 0.08.

The court concluded that Batson was on his way home on his bike when Matthews made a left turn towards Banbury Lane. Then, the two collided. A witness said the roadway leading up to the intersection was too dark to see the victim. Witness accounts of the cyclist’s position were conflicting, so it isn’t known whether or not the cyclist was travelling in the correct lane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
New Hanover County announces first case of monkeypox
Green water in Wrightsville Beach has been blamed on a resident using some sort of dye to...
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
39-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore of Burgaw was arrested at his residence for several...
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation
Novant Health has announced that the private health information of some clients may have been...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
Novant Health NHRMC
Medicare regulators recommend returning Novant Health NHRMC to good standing status

Latest News

Full Interview: Yah Battle talks about acting as the lead role in Fading Ink
Bobby Flood, co-owner of Creators Print House and producer of Fading Ink
Full Interview: Bobby Flood on making memorial shirt and the real story that inspired Fading Ink
Fading Ink's co-directors Tylen Berenyi and Calvin Watts and production coordinator Abby Walkur
Full Interview: The creators of Fading Ink speak on making an independent film
Monkeypox continues to spread in the U.S.
WECT to host monkeypox forum on Facebook
Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. hotel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. hotel standoff