Driver in fatal bicycle crash pleads guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck in a fatal crash involving a bicyclist pled guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired. The court gave Matthews a probationary sentence, and the case concluded on Monday, August 22.

The crash occurred near Mayfaire at around 9:25 p.m. on October 26, 2018. According to court documents, Brett Matthews was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck down Gregory Road and planned to make a left turn on to Banbury Lane. He says he didn’t see anyone, made the turn and crashed into the bicyclist, 34-year-old William Batson. Batson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew’s passengers didn’t see what happened, and he admitted to drinking a couple beers a few hours ago at dinner. The responding Wilmington Police Department officer in the case “immediately” smelled alcohol when he approached Matthews after the crash; his BAC test result was 0.08.

The court concluded that Batson was on his way home on his bike when Matthews made a left turn towards Banbury Lane. Then, the two collided. A witness said the roadway leading up to the intersection was too dark to see the victim. Witness accounts of the cyclist’s position were conflicting, so it isn’t known whether or not the cyclist was travelling in the correct lane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.