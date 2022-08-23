Columbus County Sheriff’s Office donates 40 backpacks and school supplies

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriffs’ Office patrol and School Resources Officer deputies pooled funds to buy 40 backpacks and school supplies for children in need.

“There have been multiple back to school events throughout the county for children. However, we realized that a population of children exists that do not have the means to attend these events. Therefore, we made the decision to go to them,” said the CCSO in a release.

They worked with schools’ guidance counselors to figure out which students were in need of backpacks and unable to get them anywhere else. Backpacks were hand delivered from August 17 to 19.

