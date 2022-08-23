Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels

Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.
Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular item at most football tailgating parties won’t be as expensive this season.

Chicken wings are now less than they were when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the cost of wings was $1.68 per pound in July. That is the lowest monthly average since May 2020.

Poultry is in high demand across the country.

A study from the National Chicken Council Study found 37% of those polled planned to eat more chicken over the next year. Less than half of that percentage said the same about beef and pork.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
New Hanover County announces first case of monkeypox
Green water in Wrightsville Beach has been blamed on a resident using some sort of dye to...
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
39-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore of Burgaw was arrested at his residence for several...
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation
Novant Health has announced that the private health information of some clients may have been...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
Novant Health NHRMC
Medicare regulators recommend returning Novant Health NHRMC to good standing status

Latest News

A nearby prairie dog colony has been called a nuisance. Some of the prairie dogs may be killed...
Colony of prairie dogs face possible extermination for being too close to humans
FILE - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an...
DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Full Interview: Yah Battle talks about acting as the lead role in Fading Ink
Bobby Flood, co-owner of Creators Print House and producer of Fading Ink
Full Interview: Bobby Flood on making memorial shirt and the real story that inspired Fading Ink