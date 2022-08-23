Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot

Police are investigating after someone took the car from the parking lot next door to the store and drove off. (KUSA, AMY KAPLANIS, CNN)
By KUSA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBY, Colo. (KUSA) - An Ace Hardware store in Colorado may be fully stocked, but the team says the store feels empty after their beloved “store cat” was taken from the parking lot.

Even staff at Country Ace Hardware in Granby find something unexpected in the aisles. For the past couple of years, it’s been a cat named Morris. He took care of a mouse problem and made the store his home.

“Morris is a big part of us,” said Eric Villalon, floor supervisor at the store. “I don’t hear him in the morning, and it’s too quiet.”

The store owner, Amy Kaplanis, says people would come into the store looking specifically for Morris. The cat was a beloved member of the staff.

“He was known to be found right there, laying and just basking in the warm glow of the lights,” said Jason Weddingfeld, manager of operations.

Every morning at 9 o’clock, Morris would take a walk.

“He would go out the store, kind of look around in the parking lot, turn around and come back in,” Kaplanis said.

Last Tuesday, Morris took his usual morning walk. No one saw what security cameras captured until it was too late: Two people in a blue SUV grabbed the cat from the parking lot of a restaurant next door and drove off.

“Somebody kidnapped him because we have the picture. We have the car. We have the video of them actually putting him in the car, so we know he’s with them… It may have been a mistake. They may have thought that he was a stray. That’s fine. We just want Morris back,” Kaplanis said.

The store that normally has everything you need is now missing what can’t be replaced.

“It really is like we’re missing a part of the team,” Kaplanis said.

Police are investigating the incident.

“We’ll get him back. That’s my biggest hope,” Villalon said.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
New Hanover County announces first case of monkeypox
39-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore of Burgaw was arrested at his residence for several...
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation
Green water in Wrightsville Beach has been blamed on a resident using some sort of dye to...
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
Novant Health has announced that the private health information of some clients may have been...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
Wilmington Police still searching for driver in hit and run

Latest News

City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to...
Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park
An Oregon jury decided that a man who claimed racial profiling should be awarded millions after...
Man wins lawsuit over Walmart employee racial profiling him
The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park at 3500 Bethel...
Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park
Deadly storms drenching Southern states are pushing into the lower Mississippi Basin and...
Deadly floods strand travelers as storms move east
Thousands of asylum seekers are getting caught in the political battle over U.S. immigration...
Asylum seekers bussed from Texas to NYC, DC