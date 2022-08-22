Senior Connect
Wilmington Fire Department opens applications for Citizens Academy

Members of the community can experience what it’s like for firefighters on Thursday nights from...
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is taking applications for the fall session of its Citizens Fire Academy.

Members of the community can experience what it’s like for firefighters on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., starting on September 8 and ending with a graduation ceremony on October 27. 

Participants will be exposed to many aspects of how the fire department operates in a behind-the-scenes look at firefighting and public safety.

Highlights of the program include a ride on the fire boat, being raised in a tower truck, hands-on experience with specialty tools, facility tours, and much more.

The program is free and any applicants must complete an enrollment form, COW Release, and background check. The forms required can be found on WFD’s website here.

