WFD responds to fire at Washington Street, no injuries
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to an active fire at a residence on Washington Street.

The fire was contained and under control within minutes.

Everyone was outside of the house when crews arrived and no one has been injured.

Three adults and their pets are currently displaced, and Red Cross has been contacted for assistance.

Fire officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

