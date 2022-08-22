Senior Connect
Pine Harvest Drive in Leland to experience closures for utility work

Closure expected on Pine Harvest Drive between Wood Lily Circle and Hydrangea Court
Closure expected on Pine Harvest Drive between Wood Lily Circle and Hydrangea Court(OpenStreetMap Contributors)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Pine Harvest Drive in Leland will have intermittent closures between August 30 and October 24 during the night for crews to work on sewer manholes.

Per the Town of Leland, the closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Pine Harvest Drive from Brook Crossing Lane/Wood Lily Circle to Atrium Way/Hydrangea Court during the following dates:

  • August 30 to September 1
  • September 6-8
  • September 19-22 (and maybe 23 or 26)
  • October 4-7
  • October 17-21 and 24

