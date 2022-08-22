Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that an arrest was made concerning a child pornography investigation.

39-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore of Burgaw was arrested at his residence for several sex-related criminal offenses. Per the report, investigators found hundreds of images related to child pornography and sexual assault.

In addition, detectives found that Moore was secretly recording females using his bathroom. Recordings date back as far as 2018, stated the release.

As of this time, Moore is being held under a $325,000 bond. Per the PCSO, his first appearance will be Aug. 22.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with additional information to contact Detectives Sergeant Steve Clinard and Eric Short at (910) 259-1437 or stephen.clinard@pendersheriff.com.

