Over 190,000 gallons of wastewater spills in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Around 194,760 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled in Burgaw during flash flooding on Sunday, August 21.

Per a town release, the wastewater spilled from a manhole at 314 E Ashe Street, a lift station at 500 S Dudley Street and a pump station at 304 E Wallace Street.

The wastewater leaked into the Osgood Canal in the Cape Fear River Basin, and the town has given notice to the Division of Water Resources.

