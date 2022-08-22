Novant Health opens new pulmonary medicine clinic in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine in Shallotte saw its first patients on Monday, August 22.

Though sleep studies must still be done at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, the clinic’s providers can help treat lung conditions such as asthma and COPD along with sleep apnea and other sleep conditions. The new clinic also reduces the amount of people who need to be referred to the office in Wilmington.

“Our pulmonary locations routinely get urgent referrals from primary care and oncology providers who identify a lung or breathing-related issue,” said Michele Miller, administrator for Novant Health in Wilmington, in a press release. “This location, just like our Wilmington office, will offer urgent appointments to provide timely interventions for patients closer to home.”

The clinic is located at 512 Village Road in Shallotte and open Monday through Friday.

