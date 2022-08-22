Senior Connect
Newest Girl Scout cookie to be an online exclusive

Girl Scouts of the USA announced Aug. 16 that a new cookie, “Raspberry Rally,” will be available for purchase during the 2023 cookie season.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Girl Scouts of the USA announced Aug. 16 that a new cookie, "Raspberry Rally," will be available for purchase during the 2023 cookie season.

From January to April, those wishing to order the new cookie will only be able to do so online. After which, the cookies will be delivered directly to your home.

“Your favorite Girl Scouts can still help you order those,” said Debbie Todd, senior membership director for the North Carolina Coastal Pines District of Girl Scouts. “It gives our girls another way to learn how to market their product. And it also allows us try out a new cookie and see how people like it and it going directly to their door.”

For more information about the Girl Scouts, please visit their website.

