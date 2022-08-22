New Hanover County applies for $3 million in funding for school improvement projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners agreed to submit applications for $3 million in grants for several school repair and renovation projects on August 22. The NHC Board of Education first approved the applications on August 2.

The county is applying for seventeen Public School Building Capital Fund grants and one Public School Building Repair and Renovation Fund grants. These funds both receive revenue from the state lottery. Though the applications were approved by the commissioners, they will still need to be approved by the state and have a budget amendment passed for any funding to be distributed.

If the PSBCF grants are approved, the county writes they would pay for:

$80,000 Anderson Elementary School - Hot Water Heater Replacement

$50,000 Bellamy Elementary School - Add Paved Play Area

$90,000 Bellamy Elementary School - Replace Exterior Doors/ Hardware - Phase 1 of 2

$160,000 Carolina Beach Elementary School - Canopy/ Outdoor Shelter Repair, Slab Replacement

$80,000 Carolina Beach Elementary School - Subfloor/VCT Replacement

$80,000 Codington Elementary School - Hot Water Heater Replacement

$200,000 DC Virgo Preparatory Academy - Drainage Repairs, Patching Pavement, Interior Painting

$280,200 DC Virgo Preparatory Academy - Switchgear Replacement

$280,200 Eaton Elementary School - Switchgear Replacement

$100,000 Rachel Freeman School of Engineering- New Playground Equipment

$210,758 Multiple Campuses - Miscellaneous Roof Repairs

$280,200 Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC - Switchgear Replacement

$185,000 Murrayville Elementary School - New Paving

$280,200 Pine Valley Elementary School - Switchgear Replacement

$180,000 Trask Middle/ Laney High School - Traffic Improvements

$30,000 Wrightsville Beach Elementary School - Add Wall at Nurse’s Station

$192,400 Winter Park Elementary School - Roof Replacement (Low Sloped Roofs)

Total: $2,758,958

For the PSBRRF, it would pay for:

$300,000 Chiller Replacement at Gregory, Murrayville, and Anderson

