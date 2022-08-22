Senior Connect
Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard to receive $15,000 over three years from UWCFA

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard announced Aug. 21 that United Way of the Cape Fear Area has pledged to donate $15,000 over the course of three years.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard announced Aug. 21 that United Way of the Cape Fear Area has pledged to donate $15,000 over the course of three years.

Per the announcement, UWCFA will give $5,000 a year to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard between July 2022 and June 2025.

“We are fortunate to receive support and funding from the United Way of the Cape Fear Area. UWCFA is instrumental in helping us to relieve hunger for the many families experiencing food insecurity,” said Roxann Lansdowne, executive director and chair of the board of Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard. “More and more families are coming to us for assistance, and UWCFA’s generosity makes a daily difference in the lives of those in need in the Cape Fear region.”

A 501(c)(3) organization, Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard distributes emergency food to feed the hungry in the Wilmington area. Per their announcement, the partnership with UWCFA seeks to improve the lives of citizens of the Cape Fear region.

For more information, please visit the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard website.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the...
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as...
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties
UNCW move-in day 1: August 19, 2022
First move-in day begins at the University of North Carolina Wilmington