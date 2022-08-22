Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has announced that the private information of some clients may have been disclosed to Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

Per the report, the incorrect configuration of Novant’s Facebook ads and a Meta website traffic tool led to the leak.

Information at risk includes:

Email addresses

Phone numbers

IP addresses

Novant Health has stated that Social Security numbers were not released as part of the leak.

Several other hospital systems across the state also accidentally sent patient information to Meta through the use of their tool.

Per the report, Novant Health has already sent more than one million letters to patients who have been affected by this leak. For those who have been impacted, it is unclear what, if anything, Facebook does with the information.

