Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Men wanted for vandalizing military aircraft on display

Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircraft
Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircraft(Havelock Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Havelock, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for two suspects wanted for damaging military aircraft at the Havelock Tourist Event Center (TEC).

Surveillance video released by the Havelock Police Department shows two white men arriving at the TEC at 2:52 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators say both men walked around the planes and the helicopter on display at the center. One of the suspects climbs onto the RF-4B Phantom II and takes pictures. Later, the video shows both men walking to the HH-46E helicopter and trying to spin the helicopter blades. Windows were broken on the helicopter and police say both suspects climbed into the aircraft.

Police estimate the damage to the helicopter at $1,000.

Caption

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, please contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212. If you wish to remain anonymous you can also send an email by clicking here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
Wilmington Police still searching for driver in hit and run
39-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore of Burgaw was arrested at his residence for several...
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
Novant Health has announced that the private health information of some clients may have been...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
School resource officer training at Anderson Elementary School.
New Hanover County school resource officers participate in training ahead of school year

Latest News

New Hanover County Court
District Attorney working through backlog of 82 homicide cases pending trial
WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
Wilmington Police still searching for driver in hit and run
A spokesperson confirmed Monday morning that New Hanover Regional Medical Center patients are...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
Per the announcement, crews will resume working on Aug. 24 from 7 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Preservation work on Wrightsville Beach bridge to resume
The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a...
Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run