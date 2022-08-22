Men wanted for vandalizing military aircraft on display

Havelock, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for two suspects wanted for damaging military aircraft at the Havelock Tourist Event Center (TEC).

Surveillance video released by the Havelock Police Department shows two white men arriving at the TEC at 2:52 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators say both men walked around the planes and the helicopter on display at the center. One of the suspects climbs onto the RF-4B Phantom II and takes pictures. Later, the video shows both men walking to the HH-46E helicopter and trying to spin the helicopter blades. Windows were broken on the helicopter and police say both suspects climbed into the aircraft.

Police estimate the damage to the helicopter at $1,000.

