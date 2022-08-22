Man who was shot by Carolina Beach police has been indicted on multiple charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 41-year-old man, who was shot and injured by Carolina Beach police who were attempting to serve him warrants in July, has been indicted for his involvement in the incident.

On Monday, Robert Travis Fitts was indicted for assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, and attaining the status of a habitual felon.

“This incident took place on July 2, 2022, in Carolina Beach, at which time Carolina Beach Police Department officers were attempting to serve warrants on Fitts for felony flee to elude arrest, resisting public officer, and driving while license revoked,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release. “The encounter resulted in Fitts being shot multiple times by the officers.

“The State Bureau of Investigation collected evidence and conducted interviews regarding the use-of-force incident and the officers involved have been cleared of any wrongdoing.”

