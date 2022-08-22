Senior Connect
Man accused of shooting sleeping wife with crossbow

George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with...
George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with a crossbow. She survived with minor injuries.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 68-year-old man from Iowa is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot his wife with a crossbow.

Police responded to an Ottumwa, Iowa, house at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday on a report that a woman was shot with a crossbow, according to KCRG.

Investigators say the victim was shot with the crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the home. She reportedly sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested the victim’s husband, 68-year-old George Edward Dennison, at approximately 10 a.m. in a wooded area near the home. He was charged with attempt to commit murder and domestic abuse assault.

