First Monkeypox Case Identified in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -New Hanover County Public Health has identified the first case of monkeypox in the county.

The health department said the patient is isolated. Anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient while they were infectious are being notified.

“New Hanover County Public Health and our Pandemic Operations team have been working with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control over the past several months to track the spread of monkeypox, provide vaccines to anyone who is eligible, and be prepared to respond when our first case was confirmed,” said Health Director David Howard.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms initially, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that typically appears later and includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.

It typically lasts two to four weeks and is spread through close physical contact, such as skin-to-skin contact or prolonged face-to-face contact with someone that has monkeypox.

The Pandemic Operations Center is offering the vaccine for free.

