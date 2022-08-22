Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Monkeypox Case Identified in New Hanover County

monkeypox
monkeypox(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -New Hanover County Public Health has identified the first case of monkeypox in the county.

The health department said the patient is isolated. Anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient while they were infectious are being notified.

“New Hanover County Public Health and our Pandemic Operations team have been working with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control over the past several months to track the spread of monkeypox, provide vaccines to anyone who is eligible, and be prepared to respond when our first case was confirmed,” said Health Director David Howard.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms initially, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that typically appears later and includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.

It typically lasts two to four weeks and is spread through close physical contact, such as skin-to-skin contact or prolonged face-to-face contact with someone that has monkeypox.

The Pandemic Operations Center is offering the vaccine for free.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
Wilmington Police still searching for driver in hit and run
39-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore of Burgaw was arrested at his residence for several...
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
Novant Health has announced that the private health information of some clients may have been...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
School resource officer training at Anderson Elementary School.
New Hanover County school resource officers participate in training ahead of school year

Latest News

New Hanover County Court
District Attorney working through backlog of 82 homicide cases pending trial
WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
Wilmington Police still searching for driver in hit and run
A spokesperson confirmed Monday morning that New Hanover Regional Medical Center patients are...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
Per the announcement, crews will resume working on Aug. 24 from 7 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Preservation work on Wrightsville Beach bridge to resume