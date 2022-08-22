First Alert Forecast: staying unsettled with 90s staying away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pick your spots to get in that late summer mow! An active frontal boundary will incorporate seasonably high humidity into shower and storm chances for the week ahead, including 60% Monday, 50% Tuesday, 40% Wednesday, and 50% Thursday and Friday. Localized flooding and / or storm rotation may occur but, overall, the risk of severe weather ought to stay low.

Wilmington - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has not officially hit 90 degrees in ten days, and your First Alert Forecast maintains 70s and 80s for the week ahead.

There is a low chance of tropical storm formation between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands this week. Regardless, the Carolinas have no definable threats.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever place you choose, take your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Hopefully, Atlantic Hurricane Season will stay asleep! Remember: wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

