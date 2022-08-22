Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Dogs get tears of joy when reuniting with owners, study says

To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard...
To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard test.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Man’s best friend may be more like man than we realized.

New research from Japanese scientists suggests a dog’s eyes may well up with tears of happiness when reunited with its owner after an absence.

Dogs, like humans, have ducts that produce tears to keep their eyes clean and healthy. But tears in dogs hadn’t been linked with emotion before this study.

To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard test.

It involved a paper strip placed inside the eyelids of the dogs for a minute before and after they were reunited with their owners after 5-7 hours of separation.

They did the same test when dogs were reintroduced to people they knew, but the number of tears only increased during reunions with their owners.

The study was published Monday in the journal, “Current Biology.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
Wilmington Police still searching for driver in hit and run
monkeypox
First Monkeypox Case Identified in New Hanover County
39-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore of Burgaw was arrested at his residence for several...
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation
Novant Health has announced that the private health information of some clients may have been...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

Over 190,000 gallons of wastewater spills in Burgaw
A 41-year-old man, who was shot and injured by Carolina Beach police who were attempting to...
Man who was shot by Carolina Beach police has been indicted on multiple charges
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Green water in Wrightsville Beach has been blamed on a resident using some sort of dye to...
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
Police said they initially responded to a call at 11:40 a.m. Sunday involving a custody...
6-year-old girl, dad dead in suspected murder-suicide following custody dispute, police say