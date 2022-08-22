Senior Connect
Decomposing body found in trunk of BMW in Las Vegas, police say

Police in Las Vegas are investigating a homicide in an apartment complex at 3600 West Tropicana just after 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. (Source: KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A decomposing body was found in the trunk of a BMW in Las Vegas Friday afternoon after a 911 caller reported smelling a “foul odor.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

The white BMW was parked outside an apartment complex. After receiving the tip, officers discovered the decomposing body inside the trunk of the vehicle.

Police do not know how long the body has been there and have not released further details.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy and will release the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

