CCSO: Two arrested on child abuse charges

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are facing felony child abuse charges after their arrests in Tabor City last week.

Lyndsey Taylor Johnson, 25, and Michael Lynn Soles Jr., 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and each charged with two counts of felony child abuse - serious injury.

“Lyndsey Taylor Johnson and Michael Soles Jr. were arrested after a DSS well-check/investigation on two minor children ages 1 and 2,” a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The children were immediately taken into DSS custody and transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment of their injuries.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.