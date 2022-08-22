Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CCSO: Two arrested on child abuse charges

Lyndsey Taylor Johnson, 25, and Michael Lynn Soles Jr., 24, were arrested on Aug. 17
Lyndsey Taylor Johnson, 25, and Michael Lynn Soles Jr., 24, were arrested on Aug. 17(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are facing felony child abuse charges after their arrests in Tabor City last week.

Lyndsey Taylor Johnson, 25, and Michael Lynn Soles Jr., 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and each charged with two counts of felony child abuse - serious injury.

“Lyndsey Taylor Johnson and Michael Soles Jr. were arrested after a DSS well-check/investigation on two minor children ages 1 and 2,” a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The children were immediately taken into DSS custody and transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment of their injuries.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
Wilmington Police still searching for driver in hit and run
39-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore of Burgaw was arrested at his residence for several...
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
Novant Health has announced that the private health information of some clients may have been...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
School resource officer training at Anderson Elementary School.
New Hanover County school resource officers participate in training ahead of school year

Latest News

monkeypox
First Monkeypox Case Identified in New Hanover County
New Hanover County Court
District Attorney working through backlog of 82 homicide cases pending trial
WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
Wilmington Police still searching for driver in hit and run
A spokesperson confirmed Monday morning that New Hanover Regional Medical Center patients are...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak