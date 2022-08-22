Brunswick Partnership for Housing receives $25,000 grant

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Partnership for Housing has received a $25,000 grant to help renovate their first property in Southport. The grant was awarded by the Truist Foundation, created by the Truist Financial Corporation.

“We’ve seen a rise in the need for families without permanent residence. The sooner our renovation is complete, the sooner we can house families in need,” BPH Executive Director Sally Learned said in the announcement.

The BPH bought the building at 250 E. 11th Street in Southport in 2020. When renovations on the property are complete, it will include three apartments, a shop, a laundry area, a small office space and a fenced-in play yard. Though permanent housing is a stated goal, this project is focused on transitional housing according to their website.

