Brunswick Co. Schools to offer in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - During the month of September, Brunswick County Health Services will offer in-school 7th and 12th-grade immunizations, Brunswick County Schools announced Monday.

The immunizations will be available to 7th and 12th-grade students who have not already received Tdap or meningococcal vaccines. Tdap and Meningococcal vaccines are required for students entering the 7th grade and a Meningococcal vaccine booster is required for students entering 12th grade (10A NCAC 41A .0401).

“The goal of this immunization initiative is to ensure compliance with state immunization laws,” the school system stated in a Facebook post. “We encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Brunswick County Health Services nurses will administer vaccines to students who have signed parental permission forms. Information for vaccination dates, locations, and permission forms will be posted on the Brunswick County Health Services webpage and on the Brunswick County Schools website.

