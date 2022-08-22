Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Border Patrol officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer

Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.(Port Nogalez Border Patrol)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALEZ, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – Border Patrol agents at the border of Arizona and Mexico discovered hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and other drugs hidden in a tractor-trailer, attempting to make its way into the U.S. over the weekend.

Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries said in a tweet that the 18-wheeler trailer and the vehicle traveling with it held 1.57 million fentanyl pills altogether.

Additionally, 100 pounds of cocaine were found along with heroin and fentanyl powder.

Photos added to the tweet showed that the alleged smugglers attempted to hide the drugs from Border agents using metal boxes and trap doors in the vehicle.

This drug bust comes just days after the same port in Arizona intercepted about 15,000 brightly-colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills strapped to a person’s leg.

Many officials are seeing more of this colorful kind of fentanyl, according to a CNN report.

Authorities are worried this new “trend” could be a way of targeting children and teens into trying the drug.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
Wilmington Police still searching for driver in hit and run
monkeypox
New Hanover County announces first case of monkeypox
39-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore of Burgaw was arrested at his residence for several...
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation
Novant Health has announced that the private health information of some clients may have been...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
A two-and-a-half year hiatus on jury trials in North Carolina thanks to the pandemic created a...
District Attorney working through backlog of 82 homicide cases pending trial
Novant Health NHRMC
Medicare regulators recommend returning Novant Health NHRMC to good standing status
A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he...
Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents