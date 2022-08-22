$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun.

Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.

In total, $19.4 million will be given out during this phase, per NCORR. Southeastern North Carolina will receive over $6 million for project funding.

“The Affordable Housing Development Fund’s focus on multi-family projects will increase opportunities for families working to recover from the storms,” said Laura Hogshead, NCORR Director. “Supporting projects that are already moving forward, but still have funding needs, will speed up the pace and maximize local resources while creating long-term, affordable rental housing.”

Per the announcement, funding is available for projects located in any of N.C.’s 16 counties identified as “most impacted and distressed” by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. New Hanover, Brunswick, Bladen, Columbus and Pender counties all fall within this designation.

The third phase of funding as part of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program is expected to begin in 2023. Per the NCORR, this phase will support other types of affordable housing projects in storm-impacted areas.

