New Hanover County school resource officers participate in training ahead of school year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and a few officers with the Wilmington Police Department make up the more than 60 school resource officers in New Hanover County Schools.

School resource officers took part in simulation training Saturday. The biggest focus, going through scenarios in the event that there is an active shooter in the school.

“We’re going to make this as realistic as possible. The SROs are trained to go to the threat and eliminate them,” Sheriff Ed McMahon said.

McMahon added that they train continuously throughout the year so everyone is prepared, but this in-depth training on Saturday is crucial to their everyday jobs.

“When we think about our SROs, they’re guardians, they’re taking care of our children and they’re playing and being counselors, but they also have to have a warrior mindset,” McMahon said. “What I need to know is that the SROs are capable of going to the threat and eliminating the threat. They’re equipped with what they need.”

After last year’s shooting at New Hanover High School, Sheriff McMahon requested that each school in the district have an SRO. McMahon said Saturday that every school in the New Hanover County school district will have at least one SRO in the school at all times.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.