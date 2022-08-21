Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain chances heightening

By Claire Fry
Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with chances of showers and storms from 50% Sunday to 60% Monday and Tuesday. Another approaching system from the west will keep the pattern unsettled for much of the new workweek. Expect muggy lows in the 70s with highs held at bay in the 80s thanks to clouds and high rain chances. Thanks for staying alert!

On the tropical front, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four formed late Friday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The system is near landfall in northeast Mexico. It should not become Tropical Storm Danielle. “No definable Carolina threats” continues to be a blessing to be able to say!

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever place you choose, take your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Hopefully, Atlantic Hurricane Season will stay asleep! Remember: wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

