First Alert Forecast: rain chances heightening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with chances of showers and storms from 50% Sunday to 60% Monday and Tuesday. Another approaching system from the west will keep the pattern unsettled for much of the new workweek. Expect muggy lows in the 70s with highs held at bay in the 80s thanks to clouds and high rain chances. Thanks for staying alert!

On the tropical front, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four formed late Friday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The system is near landfall in northeast Mexico. It should not become Tropical Storm Danielle. “No definable Carolina threats” continues to be a blessing to be able to say!

