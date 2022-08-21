Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Capitol Records signs first AI virtual rapper FN Meka

A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.
A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.(FNMeka)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A robot rapper that has over 10 million followers on TikTok has signed with Capitol Records.

FN Meka is the world’s first augmented reality – or “AR” – artist to sign with a major label. He has over one billion views on TikTok as the platform’s top “virtual being.”

His debut single “Florida Water” was released this week. The song is a collaboration between billboard chart-topper Gunna - who’s currently facing charges in a RICO case alongside Atlanta rapper Young Thug - and professional Fortnite player Clix.

While technically FN Meka is voiced by a human, everything else about his music is based in A.I.

Capitol Records said the project is a mix of music, technology and gaming culture.

The label said the signing is part of the evolution of the music giant’s 80-year history, calling it “a preview of what’s to come.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run
Carolina Beach Road and US-421 accident
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
Hearing aid
‘Be excited about the potential, but also be cautious’: Expert weighs in on pros and cons of FDA-approved over-the-counter hearing aids
Myron Lloyd
Wilmington Police Department arrests man for armed robbery
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

FILE - In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the...
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
In this handout photo taken from video released by the Investigative Committee of Russia on...
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
9 people arrested after disturbance at Kentucky State Fair, authorities say
An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Texas girl found safe