Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run

WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.(Wilmington Police Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from her car into the eastbound lanes. She was hit and run over by a car, and the car left the scene.

The woman was taken to Novant NHRMC with life-threatening injuries, but is in stable condition now.

WPD searching for the driver of this black sedan involved in a hit and run on Market Street.
WPD searching for the driver of this black sedan involved in a hit and run on Market Street.(Wilmington Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

