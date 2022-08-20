Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from her car into the eastbound lanes. She was hit and run over by a car, and the car left the scene.

The woman was taken to Novant NHRMC with life-threatening injuries, but is in stable condition now.

WPD searching for the driver of this black sedan involved in a hit and run on Market Street. (Wilmington Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

