Vehicle crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road has significantly impacted traffic.
No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed as of now.
WECT has called police officials and are awaiting for more information.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more details are available.
