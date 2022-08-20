First Alert Forecast: medium rain odds with temps & humidity rising

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! A low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere will support higher rain odds through the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 40% Saturday to 50% Sunday. Thanks for staying alert! Showers and clouds kept temperatures capped in the lower and middle 80s Friday afternoon, but sun and southwesterly winds will kick temperatures close to 90 through early next week.

On the tropical front, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four formed late Friday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. This system could become Tropical Storm Danielle early Saturday just before landfall early Saturday afternoon in northeast Mexico. “No definable Carolina threats” continues to be a blessing to be able to say!

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four could briefly become Tropical Storm #Danielle early Saturday before making landfall in northern Mexico early Saturday afternoon. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/ZJsgB3exPJ — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) August 19, 2022

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever place you choose, take your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Hopefully, Atlantic Hurricane Season will stay asleep! Remember: wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.