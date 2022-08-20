‘Coffee with a Cop’ event makes post-pandemic return

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Leland police officers met with the community over cups of coffee.

The Coffee with a Cop event happened Saturday morning. Officers gathered at the Starbucks at Leland Town Center to meet community members, answer their questions and hear feedback. For Chief Jeremy Humphries, it was an especially important event, as it was his first since taking on his role.

“I just had a conversation with a gentleman here today and getting some feedback from him,” said Chief Humphries. “[We] basically kind of do a self-check, you know, of how we’re doing as an organization. What can we do better?”

Several families stopped by to say hello to the officer. One family told officers their daughter was excited to meet the people that patrol their neighborhood every morning. Another mother says she brought her son so he wouldn’t be afraid of the officers.

“I want him to feel comfortable around law enforcement so as he’s growing older, he realizes that they’re not scary and they’re there to help us,” said Laura Black. “As a mom, it means a lot to me that they were able to take the time to do this today.”

Feedback like that makes officers excited for these events and hopeful to do more in the future.

“It means a lot to me, you know, when parents also want to ensure that their children aren’t afraid of law enforcement,” said Humphries. “A child should never be afraid of law enforcement.”

