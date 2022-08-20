‘Be excited about the potential, but also be cautious’: Expert weighs in on pros and cons of FDA-approved over-the-counter hearing aids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the FDA approved hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter earlier this week, experts like Clell Hamm, owner of Hamm Hearing Aid Center in Wilmington, say there are some benefits to this.

“The goal is to help people with mild hearing losses and moderate hearing losses have more options for solution, right? And so from that perspective, I celebrate it, I think it’s a great thing,” Hamm said. “There may be a niche that emerges with over-the-counter, think of it kind of like readers compared to prescription glasses.”

But he’s also warning that there could be a downside for some patients.

“They go out, they try an over-the-counter hearing device, and they go that didn’t work, hearing aids don’t work. And now they put off getting help for more years, and then they’re losing more valuable understanding, their quality of life suffers,” Hamm said. “The other thing is, there is no recourse, there is no regulation with over-the-counter hearing aids an individual is self-assessing, self-prescribing. And if there’s a problem, the North Caroline Hearing Aid Dealers and Fitters Board has no jurisdiction, so this is kind of like the wild, Wild West.”

Another factor some people could be cost and Hamm says having a fitted hearing aid from professionals will be the biggest difference from over-the-counter hearing aids.

Hamm also believes increasing the accessibility of hearing aids won’t take away from his number of patients, in fact, he is anticipating an increase in patients soon thereafter people start buying the devices without consulting with a professional first.

“I think that’s where the public may be somewhat confused. And I understand it, they think, ‘Oh, this widget is the solution.’ In reality. It’s what the hearing care professional does with the technology that equates to the result that people are seeking. And that’s optimal hearing,” Hamm said. “I just feel that we need to take this slowly, cautiously, not get overly optimistic, but be hopeful that that we can find a niche that can be served well.”

Hamm has served as the president for the North Carolina Association of Hearing Care Professionals, territorial governor for the International Hearing Society (which has the largest constituency of licensed hearing aid specialists in the world) for the Southeast, and he’s been involved in all the major hearing of legislation in North Carolina in the last 20 years.

