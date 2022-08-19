WPD arrests three, recovers several stolen firearms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 19 that multiple arrests were made on Aug. 17 in relation to illegal firearm possession.

Per the WPD, officers on patrol near Mears St. noticed two individuals attempting to flee the area. Officers were able to stop the individuals and discovered that both were in the possession of firearms.

21-year-old Shaquam Kemp was charged with:

Firearm by felon

Possession of stolen firearm

Resist, obstruct, or delay of a public officer

In addition, he is currently on federal probation related to previous firearm charges, per the release.

The WPD announced that the other individual was a juvenile and has been issued a secure custody order in relation to charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and concealed carry of a weapon.

Later that same day, Deputies and Housing Taskforce Officers on Meares St. heard gunfire nearby. When officers arrived to the scene, 18-year-old Malik Nixon attempted to flee the scene and was subsequently arrested. Police report that another stolen firearm was discovered during the arrest.

Nixon has been charged with:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule 6 controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana.

He is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $70,000 secured bond, per report.

