Winnabow to receive $500,000 grant for historical site preservation

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced Aug. 16 that Brunswick Town Fort Anderson State Historic Site will receive a $500,000 grant for preservation work. The grant is part of the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, a program administered through the Historic Preservation Fund for the purpose of commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Brunswick Town Fort Anderson is one of the earliest places of American resistance against the British during the Revolutionary War. Per the release, it was one of 17 historic sites across the nation chosen to receive a portion of $7 million in grant money.

Per the announcement, the funds will be utilized to:

Survey and identify unmarked graves of colonial residents

Preserve known graves

Repoint the masonry of St. Philip’s Anglican Church

Preserve the foundational ruins of private residences, a tavern and a courthouse

Install new informational panels to improve visitor experience

“I cannot stress how important this grant will be for the site,” said Jim McKee, site manager. “This is perfect timing because 2026 is not only the 250th of the United States, but it is the 300th anniversary of the founding of Brunswick.”

McKee further stated that it has been over 50 years since the last major preservation work was done at the site.

Administered by the National Park Service, the Historic Preservation Fund is authorized to grant $150 million a year through 2023. The HPF uses revenue from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.

For more information on the project, please visit the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources website.

