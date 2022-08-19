Wilmington Police Department arrests man for armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged with a possible armed robbery at Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

The Wilmington Police Department writes that they were dispatched to the 300 block of College road at 10:43 a.m. on Friday, August 19. The man suspected of the crime fled the scene, but he was arrested soon after at the 1100 block of Harbour Drive.

Myron Shawn Lloyd was arrested and charged with armed robbery in connection to the incident.

