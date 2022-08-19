Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.

“As a fire chief, the recruit academy is an exciting opportunity for me to see the future of our organization begin their careers,” said Fire Chief Steve Mason. “Watching them progress, learn, and grow during the academy is inspiring as each class brings new talents, perspectives, and experiences that will make our department stronger and more diverse. Becoming a member of the WFD family is not easy. Wearing our uniform is an honor and a privilege. Those who have what it takes to earn it, will be rewarded with the best job in the world.”

While there is a high demand for firefighters across the state, Wilmington’s fire academy is a great opportunity for new firefighters – but that training is a full time job in itself.

Recruits train from 8 to 5 every day, and become EMS certified as well go through firefighter training. But unlike going to school on your own, the city actually pays their recruits while they’re learning, meaning they can keep up with things like mortgages and healthcare benefits before they’re officially firefighters.

“I had to work a job and I had to pay all the bills and stuff, being young and on my own, I had to worry about that, however with the academy, you’re getting paid to go to school,” Daylon Whitley, one of the 18 recruits going through the academy said.

It’s a good thing for recruits and the department since the need for firefighters continues to grow along with the City of Wilmington.

“We have about 19 openings right now, 18 or 19 openings now. So when this recruit Academy started, we had six overhires in there,” Mason said.

Mason says allowing the department to hire more recruits than might be needed at that time pays off since like any job --- things can change quickly and people can leave or retire before new recruits get trained.

“Our recruit Academy takes anywhere from 10 to 12 months to complete. And so while we may have the need for, say, 10 people today, by the time the process is complete, and we get those folks to graduation, we might be four or five shorts, so we graduate this class, but we’re still short,” he said.

After this class finishes their training, a new class will start early next year.

“Wilmington Fire Department began accepting applications for the 2023 Recruit Academy. The current recruitment period runs through the end of the month [August],” an email from the department said.

