Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona

Investigators say the man reached into his backseat for a gun, and task force members then shot him.
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace.

Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities.

He also had a warrant for escape from the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Officials say U.S Marshals Task Force members attempted to arrest the man in his vehicle at an intersection.

The fugitive reached into his backseat for a gun, and that’s when task force members shot him, according to investigators.

He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. His name has not been released by authorities.

No marshals or bystanders were injured during the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

