Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Taco Bell testing new vegan meat alternative

Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.
Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.(Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing a new plant-based meat alternative at some of its locations.

The fast-food chain announced it has debuted a new crispy melt taco at some restaurants in Alabama.

Unlike its other new items, this product is being tested with Taco Bell’s new proprietary plant-based protein.

According to the company, the product is a soy and pea protein blend inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors.

It says the American Vegetarian Association has certified the protein vegan, and it can be added to other menu options.

Testing the new product comes as Taco Bell partners with Beyond Meat for more vegetarian options.

Taco Bell said it plans to have those products available before the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Nursing services and emergency services were identified as deficiencies.
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
Cornell Glendell Wilson
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman heading towards Sneads Ferry
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU

Latest News

The judge ruled in Leland’s favor for several of their claims, namely finding that the Town of...
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H-2-Go legal battle concludes
This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
3 charged with killing Boston gangster Whitey Bulger in 2018
Richard Dabate, who was found guilty back in May of murdering his wife, was sentenced to 65...
Fitbit murder case: Husband sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering wife