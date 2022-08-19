Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift

The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor, broke, busted and disgusted.”(miltritter/pixabay via Canva)
By KCTV5 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A pastor went viral online after a video was posted of him chastising his congregation for not getting him a luxury gift.

The Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City was recorded telling his churchgoers how upset he was that they had not bought him a Movado watch, which typically costs several hundred dollars.

The video shared on TikTok shows Funderburke describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor, broke, busted and disgusted.”

He asked them, “I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I’m not worth your St. John Knits? Y’all can’t afford it no how. I ain’t worth y’all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?”

The video has accumulated more than 590,000 views.

“You can buy a Movado watch in Sam’s. And y’all know I asked for one last year, here it is the whole way in August, I still ain’t got it,” he said.

Funderburke posted a video apologizing for his comments, saying they do not reflect his view of people nor what is in his heart.

“No context could erase the words I used. I apologize to all who have been hurt, angered or in any way damaged by my words,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nursing services and emergency services were identified as deficiencies.
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Wake County...
Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Trequan Crews pled guilty to second-degree murder on August 17.
Wilmington man pleads guilty to second-degree murder
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person

Latest News

Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports put on hold
After trying for just 'one more child,' Gaby and Patrick Hagler discovered they would be having...
Texas family of 5 expecting ‘1 more child’ surprised with quadruplets
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County...
2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder; 1 suspect appears in court, DA says
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial