Pet of the Week: Ashtar from Roseys Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashtar, a 1-year-old petite Labrador mix is available for adoption from Roseys Rescue.
Ashtar’s caregivers describe him as having a high-energy level, but say he settles down very easily after a bit of exercise.
Among some of Ashtar’s favorite activities are:
- Going for a car ride
- Playing with people
- Playing fetch
- Going to the beach
- Cuddling up and watching a movie
Ashtar is described as a very happy dog, who has been anxiety-free throughout life. He prefers sticking to a schedule so he knows what his owners expect of him.
Ashtar is housebroken, crate and leash trained, neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped and dewormed. In addition, he has completed some basic obedience training classes and did very well in them, per his caregivers.
His caregivers say that he is great with kids of all ages.
For those interested in Ashtar, Roseys Rescue invites you to meet him on Aug. 20 at the Pet Supplies Plus (North Wilmington) at 134 Hays Lane. Ashtar will be there from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Those interested can also text or email Ashtar’s foster parent. The number is (910) 547-0998 and the email is roseysweezers7@aol.com
For more information, please visit the Roseys Rescue Facebook page.
