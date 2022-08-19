Senior Connect
Oak Island PD to host 1st annual cardboard boat race

By WECT Staff
Aug. 19, 2022
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a cardboard boat race in September. Named the “Dutchman Dinghy Dash,” the event will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. The race will occur at Bill Smith Park at 4410 Fish Factory Road.

Referred to as D3, the race will challenge teams of two to travel 400 feet in homemade, cardboard boats. Per the announcement, first responder agencies, town departments and local businesses will be present for and participate in the event.

Oak Island PD stated that only cardboard, glue, and duct tape can be used to craft the vessels.

The public is invited to attend, whether to compete in or just watch the race, per release.

Those wishing to register can do so on the day of the event, or by visiting the Oak Island Police Department at 4621 E. Oak Island Drive. Pre-registration at the police department can be done until 4 p.m. on Sept. 12, per the announcement.

According to the release, there is a $10 entry fee that must be paid in non-perishable goods. Donations will be used for town events in the future.

For a list of rules and more information, please visit the Town of Oak Island’s website.

