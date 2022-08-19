Novant Health growing partnership with UNC Health to expand pediatric specialty care

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has added new physicians in partnership with UNC Health to add new and expand current pediatric specialty care services in to shorten wait times in their Wilmington clinics.

When Novant acquired New Hanover Regional Medical Center in 2021, they also entered a partnership with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine. With UNC Health’s assistance, Novant Health Medical Group is seeking to improve access to pediatric specialty care services that are available through Novant Health UNC Children’s Hospital.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming new pediatric specialty providers to Wilmington to offer expert care to so many children,” Dr. Michael Jaskolka, clinical physician executive for the Novant Health Women’s & Children’s Institute, stated in a recent release. “We know pediatric patients and families from across the region will benefit by this care being close to home.”

Per a release from the medical group, Novant will add the following new services:

Pediatric urology: Dr. Sherry Ross, chief of UNC’s Division of Pediatric Urology, will see patients and perform surgeries in Wilmington twice a month. She is an expert in the surgical reconstruction of complex congenital abnormalities of the genitourinary tract and manages general pediatric urological conditions including urinary incontinence and nocturnal enuresis. Dr. Ross will also provide urological and surgical care for children with kidney stone disease, spina bifida and neoplasms of the genitourinary tract.

Pediatric rheumatology: UNC physicians will provide care for children with arthritis and other rheumatic diseases affecting the joints, muscles, bones or organs in their Wilmington clinic each month.

Pediatric nephrology: UNC physicians will diagnose and treat children with kidney conditions in their Wilmington clinics.

Novant will also expand the following services:

Pediatric cardiology: Dr. Matthew Adams is now based in Wilmington full-time and cares for children with congenital heart disease and acquired heart conditions. He will join pediatric cardiologists Dr. Yvonne Paris and Dr. Shellie Kendall.

Pediatric gastroenterology: Dr. Amari Howard is starting in September and Dr. Sean Sullivan is starting in November. Both of these full-time physicians will help grow access to pediatric gastroenterology services by the end of the year, shortening wait times for appointments, as they care for children with a range of digestive disorders. They will join pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Robert “Chip” Williams and nurse practitioner Julie Andrews.

Pediatric hematology: Nurse practitioner Diana Gordon will be based in Wilmington full-time starting in September, expanding access to care for children with blood cell disorders, including anemia and sickle cell diseases, and bleeding and clotting disorders.

The new physicians will work primarily at the Novant Health Nunnelee Pediatric Multispecialty Care in Autumn Hall or the Novant Health Betty H. Cameron Women’s And Children’s Hospital.

If eligible for financial assistance, patients will receive free care for medically necessary services, including specialty pediatric care.

“We look forward to continuing our efforts to increase access to care available from Novant Health UNC Children’s. This partnership is improving care for more patients in Wilmington and southeastern North Carolina,” Dr. Fernando Moya, division chief of the UNC Health physicians, stated.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.