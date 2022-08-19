Senior Connect
New Hanover County shares updated COVID-19 guidelines

New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.
New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has shared the latest CDC COVID-19 community level along with the updated guidelines for precautions after being exposed to COVID-19.

“At this point it’s safe to say that COVID isn’t going anywhere and as the virus continues to change and evolve, how we keep each other safe continues to do the same,” said County Health Director David Howard in a release.

The current community level is at medium, with 18.7 percent positive tests over the past seven days, 473 cases and less than 10 deaths.

Per guidelines, if you’re exposed to COVID, you should take precautions such as mask-wearing for 10 full days, then to take a test five days after your first exposure. If you test negative, you should still take precautions for the next five days. If you test positive without symptoms, you should stay home and isolate for a minimum of five days after getting tested.

With symptoms, you should isolate for at least five days since the beginning of symptoms. For more severe illness, you should isolate for ten days since the start of your symptoms. At the end of the isolation period, you should wear a mask for ten days or until you test negative twice over a period of at least 48 hours in between.

