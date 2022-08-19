New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners met for a work session on Thursday to discuss potential plans for developing the West bank of the Cape Fear River, across from Downtown Wilmington.

Commissioners left with more questions than answers, but said they certainly know more now than before the work session.

“I’m not going to sit and let it go by, but we need to have more information. And that’s what we’ve requested from county staff,” commissioner Deb Hays said.

County staff presented a handful of options for the land

Conservation

Limited use

Working waterfront

Small scale mixed us

Urban scale mixed use

“Could there be conservation mixed in with some public access and things like that? Yes. We also have to take into consideration, we have a bridge that is in need of replacement so we want to make sure that we have the capability to do that,” Hays said. “You can throw money at anything and make it work. Does that mean it’s the right thing to do? For future and for years down the road? No. So we want to take this we really want to have a strong analysis of what is going on over there currently and what do we need to do.”

Planners say limited use, working waterfront, small scale mixed use, or a combinations of those options would likely be the most feasible.

They narrowed down to these three options by weighing the pros and cons of how county leaders can meet their long term goals for the land, like clean up, tourism, and addressing flooding concerns.

Staff also recommended having technical studies done, like a detailed flood risk assessment. Commissioners Deb Hays and Jonathan Barfield expressed the need for these studies to get answers on some of their concerns.

“Getting those studies done is going to take some time. So and we’re gonna give him that time. This, this is not something that we need to rush into. I realize there’s a lot of people wanting something to be done. But we’re going to do it right,” Hays said.

“We’re asking the right questions. And we’re going to give our staff the right amount of time to get the right answers as well. So that we get this right on the front end, as opposed to coming back 15 years from now, saying we wish we should have could have would have done something differently. But I think we’re being very methodical about what we’re doing in our approach,” Barfield said.

Commissioner Rob Zapple expressed concern about accessibility in this area of the western bank if there’s an emergency and first responders need to get there. He also talked about the commitment developing the west bank would take from county leaders. He said it’s a big decision and not something that he wants to regret 10 years from now.

County manager Chris Coudriet made sure that commissioners understood these studies won’t be quick and it will take time to get answers, but added that it’s a smart decision for the future if this land.

Thursday’s meeting was simply a discussion and there were no decisions made. Many of the commissioners say they will wait for results from the studies before making any decisions about ideas for this project.

