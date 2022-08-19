Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report.

Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe.

The burst caused high water levels for the nearby area and has left the housing complex with no running water, per report.

As of this time, crews are still working to restore water access to the community.

