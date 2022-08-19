Senior Connect
Funeral held for Wake County Deputy in Raleigh Friday

Deputy Ned Byrd
Deputy Ned Byrd(Wake County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — Family, friends and community members will come together on Friday to honor the life of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Deputy Bird was found dead last Friday around 1:00 a.m. in Southeastern Wake County.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department will shut down Glenwood Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m. Shortly after the road closure, Byrd’s casket will be placed on a Caisson led by State Highway Patrol’s Caisson Unit to be transported to Providence Baptist Church. Members of the sheriff’s office will serve as pallbearers.

Following the service, law enforcement will follow the hearse carrying Byrd’s remains to Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 300 Saint Mary’s St.

Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the case of his death as the investigation continues..

On Thursday, Arturo Marin-Sotelo was charged with the murder.

Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into custody Tuesday in Burke County, west of Wake County, for questioning in the killing of Byrd.

Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem.

The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked up and taken back to Wake County.

The truck was seen by a WRAL crew going into the Wake County Detention Center Wednesday night before it was taken elsewhere.

The 29-year-old suspect made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon at the Wake County Courthouse.

A judge appointed a capital defender for Marin-Sotelo, ordered him held without bond, and set September 8th as his next court date.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

