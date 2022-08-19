Senior Connect
First move-in day begins at the University of North Carolina Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The rainy weather has done no favors for the University of North Carolina Wilmington students attempting to move in ahead of the Fall 2022 semester.

The first day of classes will begin on Wednesday, August 19. Anyone driving up College Road can expect to see some heavier traffic than usual throughout the move-in weekend.

UNCW move-in day 1: August 19, 2022
UNCW move-in day 1: August 19, 2022(WECT)
UNCW move-in day 1: August 19, 2022
UNCW move-in day 1: August 19, 2022(WECT)

