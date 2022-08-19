Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: rainy with growing warmth & humidity to kick off the weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Aug. 19, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! A low pressure system in the upper atmosphere will support higher rain odds through the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 50% Friday night to 40% Saturday. Thanks for staying alert! Showers and clouds kept temperatures capped in the lower and middle 80s Friday afternoon, but sun and southwesterly winds will kick temperatures close to 90 through early next week.

New tropical storm formation is possible in the Atlantic Basin. A disturbance enhancing showers over Central America carries high development chance as it wobbles into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, but its window is limited before it makes landfall. “No definable Carolina threats” continues to be a blessing to be able to say!

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever place you choose, take your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Hopefully, Atlantic Hurricane Season will stay asleep! Remember: wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nursing services and emergency services were identified as deficiencies.
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Wake County...
Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Trequan Crews pled guilty to second-degree murder on August 17.
Wilmington man pleads guilty to second-degree murder
Chadbourn shooting at midnight kills one, injures another
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Aug. 19, 2022
First Alert Forecast: showery with growing heat & humidity
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Aug. 19, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Aug. 19, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Aug. 19, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Aug. 19, 2022
Rising rain and storm chances in SE NC
First Alert Forecast: an uptick in rain and storm chances