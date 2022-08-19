First Alert Forecast: rainy with growing warmth & humidity to kick off the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! A low pressure system in the upper atmosphere will support higher rain odds through the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 50% Friday night to 40% Saturday. Thanks for staying alert! Showers and clouds kept temperatures capped in the lower and middle 80s Friday afternoon, but sun and southwesterly winds will kick temperatures close to 90 through early next week.

New tropical storm formation is possible in the Atlantic Basin. A disturbance enhancing showers over Central America carries high development chance as it wobbles into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, but its window is limited before it makes landfall. “No definable Carolina threats” continues to be a blessing to be able to say!

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever place you choose, take your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Hopefully, Atlantic Hurricane Season will stay asleep! Remember: wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

